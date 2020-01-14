UrduPoint.com
Punjab To Restructure TDCP To Promote Culture, Tourism

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 10:39 PM

The Punjab government has decided to restructure Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) with a view to promote tourism and culture, conserve buildings and sites of historical importance, and to bring youth in mainstream

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :The Punjab government has decided to restructure Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) with a view to promote tourism and culture, conserve buildings and sites of historical importance, and to bring youth in mainstream.

It was decided in a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Punjab Major (r) Azam Suleman Khan. The meeting was held for reviewing matters regarding restructuring of the TDCP.

Provincial Minister for Finance Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht, Additional Chief Secretary Shaukat Ali, Secretary Finance Abdullah Khan Sumbal, Secretary Planning and Development Imran Sikandar Baloch, Director General Walled City of Lahore Authority Kamran Lashari and officers concerned attended the meeting.

The meeting deliberated on a proposal to establish Tourism, Culture and Heritage Authority to govern matters related to tourism, historical and cultural heritage, youth affairs, sports and walled city.

The chief secretary said that this authority should be mandated to work for restoration of historic buildings to their original form, besides making them attractive for tourists.

A proposal to set up a separate directorate under this authority for bringing youth in mainstream was also came under consideration.

The meeting discussed in detail organogram, functions, financing, budget of the authority and its coordination with other departments and decided that after fulfilling all legal requirements approval for establishment of this body would be sought.

