Punjab To Screen Dialysis Centres Across Province
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 20, 2024 | 09:59 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique announced on Wednesday that it has been decided to conduct a comprehensive screening of dialysis centers across the province.
Presiding over a meeting at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department, the minister reviewed the steps being taken to implement the initiative. During the session, concerned officials provided a detailed briefing on the progress and plans for the screening process.
Khawaja Salman Rafique stated that clear instructions have been issued to the heads of all dialysis centers to ensure compliance. He emphasized that concerned officers have been directed to submit a 100 per cent implementation report on the decision to ensure the effectiveness of the initiative.
The meeting was attended by Punjab Health Secretary Azmat Mahmood, Special Secretary Development Syed Wajid Ali Shah, and Additional Secretary Technical Dr. Muhammad Waseem.
