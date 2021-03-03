UrduPoint.com
Punjab To Set Up Career Counselling Centres For Students

Wed 03rd March 2021 | 06:30 PM

Punjab to set up career counselling centres for students

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun has said that career counseling centers will be set up in educational institutions of Punjab to guide students besides launching a web portal soon .

He was giving an interview to the FM radio and web tv of Lahore College for Women University during his visit to the Department of Mass Communication on Wednesday.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Bushra Mirza and Chairperson Department Dr Anjum Zia briefed the minister about the equipments, studios and laboratories set up in the department.

The minister lauded the achievements and said that his department wished to introduce learning management system in all the universities. Funds had been released to the Punjab Higher Education for development of software for this purpose, he added.

The minister also held a question and answer session with the students and briefed them about his department and the Punjab government's performance in the education sector and future plans.

Raja Yasir Humayun said that universities should focus on quality education so that the countryhad a capable workforce.

