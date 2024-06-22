Open Menu

Punjab To Set Up Enforcement Authority To Check Hoarding, Profiteering: Maryam

Umer Jamshaid Published June 22, 2024 | 05:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has announced establishment of the Punjab Enforcement Authority to curb menace of hoarding, profiteering and adulteration in the province.

She said the basic aim of establishing the authority was to ensure selling of edibles at the government fixed rates. The authority would check the quality of edibles and also oversee demand and supply chain. The Punjab Enforcement Authority would carry out checking for eradication of adulteration and would be empowered to impose fines as well.

The authority would undertake measures with regard to adopting health hygiene principles for ensuring quality of edibles during their preparation process.

The Punjab Enforcement Authority has also been assigned a task to ensure strict compliance of rules across the province. The Authority, along with the administration, would undertake essential measures for elimination of encroachments as well, she added.

