Punjab To Set Up Enforcement Authority To Check Hoarding, Profiteering: Maryam
Umer Jamshaid Published June 22, 2024 | 05:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has announced establishment of the Punjab Enforcement Authority to curb menace of hoarding, profiteering and adulteration in the province.
She said the basic aim of establishing the authority was to ensure selling of edibles at the government fixed rates. The authority would check the quality of edibles and also oversee demand and supply chain. The Punjab Enforcement Authority would carry out checking for eradication of adulteration and would be empowered to impose fines as well.
The authority would undertake measures with regard to adopting health hygiene principles for ensuring quality of edibles during their preparation process.
The Punjab Enforcement Authority has also been assigned a task to ensure strict compliance of rules across the province. The Authority, along with the administration, would undertake essential measures for elimination of encroachments as well, she added.
Recent Stories
PTI demands resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja
IMF praises Pakistan's economic measures in budget for FY2024-25
Interior Minister directs for strict security plan for foreigners
Elon Musk publicly criticizes Malinda French Gates for supporting President Bide ..
Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal's mehndi function photos storm social media
Babar Azam considers legal action over misconduct allegations
ICC approves proposed schedule for Champions Trophy 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 June 2024
Tribunal seeks election record for 6 constituencies
EAD, ADB sign $250 mln promoting sustainable PPP program loan
71st birth anniversary of Benazir Bhutto celebrated in Abbottabad
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM condemns blast in Kurram2 minutes ago
-
PTI demands resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja10 minutes ago
-
RDMC sets up RO plant in Nok Chah village of Chaghi district12 minutes ago
-
5 dead, 1,353 injured in Punjab road accidents12 minutes ago
-
Balochistan accommodated all sectors, initiates flagship projects in budget 2024-25: Nosherwani32 minutes ago
-
Geneva seminar shows concern over plight of Kashmiri women, children afflicted by colonialism in Ind ..32 minutes ago
-
1206 patients treated in THQ Hospital Hazro during eid holidays32 minutes ago
-
Suspected killer arrested, 18 others detained in massive search operation42 minutes ago
-
ECO countries' including Pak's carpet design displayed at Tehran carpets exhibition52 minutes ago
-
Bilawal condemns attack on security forces52 minutes ago
-
KP govt neglecting rights of Province: Muqam1 hour ago
-
PM attends funeral of sepoy Haroon William1 hour ago