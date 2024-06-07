Punjab to set up model farms on LHC orders to promote environment-friendly agriculture

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) The Punjab government has ordered to establish environment-friendly model agriculture farms at the district level to sensitize farmers through demonstrations on how they can practice agriculture without hurting the environment.

Director General Agriculture extension has issued instructions to all the deputy directors to set up model farms in their respective districts in the light of orders issued by the Lahore High Court on a petition filed by Judicial Water and Environment Commission (JWEC), NGOs and civil society organizations, agriculture spokesman said in a statement on Friday.

The model farms would help the agriculture department to demonstrate before farmers which technique they can employ in disposing of crop remains.

DG agriculture extension has ordered officials concerned to select such farms in the district where farmers were willing to adapt to environment-friendly techniques so that the facility could be used to train farmers.

He said that farmers should bury the crop remains using modern machinery instead of burning which always contributed to triggering smog.

He said that a sum of Rs 8 billion was being spent to provide 5000 super seeders and 2000 rice straw shredders to farmers under the Chief Minister’s Smog Control Program.