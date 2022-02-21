UrduPoint.com

Punjab To Set Up Oncology Units At Divisional Headquarters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2022 | 10:30 PM

Punjab to set up oncology units at divisional headquarters

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid on Monday presided over a meeting at Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department (SH&MED) and directed for setting up of oncology units at divisional headquarters.

SH&MED Secretary Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi, Special Secretary Dr Asif Tufail, Special Secretary Mohammad Ajmal Bhatti and others were present in the meeting.

The Minister also reviewed arrangements for treatment to cancer patients.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said, "We are setting up oncology units at divisional level," adding that two linear accelerators were being provided to Jinnah Hospital and Mayo Hospital.

She said that people would be given oncology treatment facilities at divisional level, adding that the government had also provided Pet scanner machine facility in Multan.

During the meeting, a committee headed by Professor Mehmood Shaukat along with Special Secretary, Additional Secretary Technical and oncology experts had been constituted to oversee the setting up of oncology units at DHQs. The Committee would draft recommendations for the setting up of these units.

Related Topics

Multan Education Punjab Cancer Government Yasmin Rashid

Recent Stories

Shoigu Says Ukraine Deployed Almost 60,000 Troops ..

Shoigu Says Ukraine Deployed Almost 60,000 Troops Near Donbas, Preparing Provoca ..

1 hour ago
 Shelter for traumatised apes in DR Congo's strife- ..

Shelter for traumatised apes in DR Congo's strife-torn east

1 hour ago
 Odebrecht graft trial starts for Peru ex-president ..

Odebrecht graft trial starts for Peru ex-president Humala

1 hour ago
 Restarting over 35 shut down industrial units crea ..

Restarting over 35 shut down industrial units creating thousands of jobs in D.I. ..

1 hour ago
 Kremlin Aide Kozak Says West, Ukraine Shifting Res ..

Kremlin Aide Kozak Says West, Ukraine Shifting Responsibility for Donbas to Mosc ..

1 hour ago
 Italy's Etna spews smoke and ashes, closing airpor ..

Italy's Etna spews smoke and ashes, closing airport

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>