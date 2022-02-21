Punjab to set up oncology units at divisional headquarters

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid on Monday presided over a meeting at Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department (SH&MED) and directed for setting up of oncology units at divisional headquarters.

SH&MED Secretary Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi, Special Secretary Dr Asif Tufail, Special Secretary Mohammad Ajmal Bhatti and others were present in the meeting.

The Minister also reviewed arrangements for treatment to cancer patients.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said, "We are setting up oncology units at divisional level," adding that two linear accelerators were being provided to Jinnah Hospital and Mayo Hospital.

She said that people would be given oncology treatment facilities at divisional level, adding that the government had also provided Pet scanner machine facility in Multan.

During the meeting, a committee headed by Professor Mehmood Shaukat along with Special Secretary, Additional Secretary Technical and oncology experts had been constituted to oversee the setting up of oncology units at DHQs. The Committee would draft recommendations for the setting up of these units.