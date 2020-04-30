Punjab to soon conduct 10,000 coronavirus tests every day: Sarwar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Wednesday said the Punjab province will soon be conducting 10,000 coronavirus tests every day and establishment of eight new labs in different districts was near completion.

Talking to ptv news channel, he said Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and other necessities were being arranged on daily basis, while financial aid under Insaf Imdad Programme would be provided purely on merit.

The Governor appealed to the people to stay at homes as many people were not taking the lockdown seriously.

He urged the people to follow the instructions given by the government seriously otherwise the coronavirus would further spread.

Replying to a question, he assured that protection of Frontline Health workers was the topmost priority of the government.

He said the continue lockdown would adversely affect the economy specially the poor people and Prime Minister Imran Khan was concerned about the daily wager class of the country.

The incumbent government would deal with the hoarders and corrupts with iron hand, he warned.

The Governor asked the opposition, instead of doing politics over coronavirus pandemic,it should support the government in that regard.