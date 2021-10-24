Punjab to start 'Reach Every Door' Covid vaccination drive from tomorrow

UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 24th October 2021 | 10:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :In a move to meet Covid-19 vaccination targets, Punjab Health department will start 'Reach Every Door vaccination' drive across the province from Monday (tomorrow).

Punjab Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, Imran Sikander Baloch said the aim of the drive is to ensure 100% of the targeted people are vaccinated.

He said legal action will be taken against those who refuse to get themselves vaccinated.

He said the performance score card of CEOs (Health) has been linked with ratio of coronavirus vaccination in their respective districts, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said 14,000 new vaccination centers would be set up in the province to vaccinate more and more people.

