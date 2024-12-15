Punjab tops in health services with innovative solutions, quality care: DG Gondal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) Director General Health Services Punjab, Dr. Muhammad Ilyas Gondal Sunday said that the province has emerged as a trailblazer in healthcare services under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, with significant improvements in health outcomes and patient satisfaction.

DG in an interview with ptv news channel said that the province's healthcare system has achieved remarkable milestones, solidifying its position as a leader in the sector.

The province's healthcare system has witnessed a remarkable transformation, with state-of-the-art facilities and specialized treatment services being made accessible to the common masses, Dr. Gondal noted.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's vision for Punjab's healthcare is truly transformative, he hailed.

Her commitment to providing top-notch healthcare to the people of Punjab is evident in her flagship projects, such as the "Clinic on Wheels" and free medicine for slum dwellers, he mentioned.

These initiatives are a historic step towards ensuring accessible and affordable healthcare for all, particularly the underprivileged, he added.

Responding to a query, the Director General revealed that new hospitals are urgently needed and in a significant move, the Chief Minister will soon be inaugurating a state-of-the-art Cardiology Hospital in Sargodha and a Cancer Hospital in Lahore, aiming to bridge the gap in healthcare services and meet the demands of the time.

The Director General appreciated the significant progress made in Punjab's healthcare sector, particularly the establishment of around 32 field hospitals and health units, adding, these facilities are closely monitored at both the district and divisional levels, ensuring effective healthcare delivery to the masses.

He also disclosed that the Punjab government has planned to revamp the healthcare infrastructure by converting some underutilized public hospitals into private hospitals.

This strategic move aims to optimize resource allocation, enhance the quality of healthcare services and increase accessibility for the masses, he added.

Responding to another query about awareness programs for communicable and non-communicable diseases, the Director General explained that the government is actively conducting workshops, seminars and other projects at the district level to educate the public.

Additionally, special sessions are being organized in schools to sensitize the younger generation about the prevention and management of these diseases, he mentioned.

Gondal also emphasized the crucial role of community involvement in combating TB, Dengue and Polio.

He acknowledged the government's efforts but stressed that community participation is vital in achieving

success.

Punjab's remarkable progress in reducing Polio cases serves as a testament to the power of collective action. By working together, we can make significant strides in controlling and preventing these diseases, he added.

He stressed the importance of people's awareness on population control, stressing that family planning is crucial in ensuring that the population growth aligns with available resources.

He noted that excessive population growth is not in line with the World Health Organization's (WHO) recommended GDP growth rate of 5%.

This highlights the need for sustainable population growth to ensure economic stability and development, he concluded.