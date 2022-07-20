UrduPoint.com

Punjab Tourism Department Constitutes Group Of Guides To Facilitate Tourists

Sumaira FH Published July 20, 2022 | 11:50 AM

Punjab tourism department constitutes group of guides to facilitate tourists

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :In order to facilitate and protect tourists, the Punjab tourism department has initiated 'tourist guide training project' where initially around 106 tourist guides including females will work in three regions, Tourism Punjab Secretary Ehsan Bhutta said on Wednesday.

Talking to a private news channel, Ehsan Bhutta said that multiple trainings would be imparted to tourist guides which would enhance their capacity and equip them with latest skills to better serve the tourists in the whole province.

He said that tourist force would act as guides and be trained to provide tourists with historical background of recreational and tourist spots, adding, the tourist force will be given motorcycles and cars for patrolling.

The tourist force in Punjab will also conduct raids on hotels and restaurants who fleece the visitors, he said adding that it was a two years long project.

After the success of the project, the scope of Punjab tourism force will also be expanded, he said. He said that an awareness campaign through pamphlets will also be launched for the guidance of tourists.

Secretary Tourism said that Punjab government was playing a significant role in promoting tourism by providing assistance, protection and facilities to tourists.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Punjab Guide

Recent Stories

Rupee touches histroic low of Rs225 against US dol ..

Rupee touches histroic low of Rs225 against US dollar

7 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 July 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 20th Ju ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 20th July 2022

3 hours ago
 Parliamentary party meeting expresses confidence i ..

Parliamentary party meeting expresses confidence in Hamza

11 hours ago
 October trial set in Musk, Twitter buyout battle

October trial set in Musk, Twitter buyout battle

11 hours ago
 Climate deniers sow weather-map heatwave misinfo

Climate deniers sow weather-map heatwave misinfo

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.