Punjab tourism department constitutes group of guides to facilitate tourists

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :In order to facilitate and protect tourists, the Punjab tourism department has initiated 'tourist guide training project' where initially around 106 tourist guides including females will work in three regions, Tourism Punjab Secretary Ehsan Bhutta said on Wednesday.

Talking to a private news channel, Ehsan Bhutta said that multiple trainings would be imparted to tourist guides which would enhance their capacity and equip them with latest skills to better serve the tourists in the whole province.

He said that tourist force would act as guides and be trained to provide tourists with historical background of recreational and tourist spots, adding, the tourist force will be given motorcycles and cars for patrolling.

The tourist force in Punjab will also conduct raids on hotels and restaurants who fleece the visitors, he said adding that it was a two years long project.

After the success of the project, the scope of Punjab tourism force will also be expanded, he said. He said that an awareness campaign through pamphlets will also be launched for the guidance of tourists.

Secretary Tourism said that Punjab government was playing a significant role in promoting tourism by providing assistance, protection and facilities to tourists.