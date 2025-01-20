Punjab Tourism Department To Introduce Tourism App, Crowd Sourcing Project For Vloggers
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 20, 2025 | 12:23 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) Secretary Tourism, Archaeology & Museums Department Punjab Farid Ahmad Tarar disclosed that department is set to launch a 'Crowd Sourcing' project, inviting vloggers to compete in showcasing the province's hidden gems, alongside a dedicated Tourism app to unlock Punjab's untapped tourism potential.
In an exclusive interview with ptv news, Secretary Tourism revealed that the crowd sourcing project will feature brand ambassadors and influencers who will participate through vlogs.
These participants will be given the opportunity to compete and explore the hidden gems of Punjab, showcasing their experiences and discoveries through their vlogs, thereby promoting the country's untapped tourism potential.
The Punjab Tourism Department is also gearing up to launch a comprehensive database tourism app within the next few months, under the supervision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, he said.
The app will also feature a range of convenient tools, including a digital map and transport services, making it easier for tourists to navigate and explore the province, he mentioned.
This initiative is part of the Punjab government's efforts to promote tourism and showcase the region's rich cultural heritage, he said, adding, by leveraging technology and providing a seamless user experience, the app is expected to attract more tourists to Punjab and boost the local economy.
To address concerns about tourist security, the Punjab Tourism Department plans to register all tour operators, adding, this initiative aims to ensure that tourists have a safe and enjoyable experience in Punjab.
By registering tour operators, the department can better monitor and regulate their activities, thereby minimizing potential risks to tourists, he said.
This move is part of the department's broader efforts to promote responsible tourism and provide a secure environment for visitors, he added.
To another question, he explained that Pakistan is taking significant steps to enhance security and cultural exchange programs, with a focus on promoting religious tourism.
One notable example is the introduction of one-window facilities for Sikh Yatris visiting the Kartarpur Corridor, he said, adding that this initiative aims to provide a seamless and convenient experience for pilgrims.
Sikh Yatris can now register online, eliminating the need for lengthy paperwork and queues, he said, adding, a dedicated facility has been set up to provide all necessary services, including registration, security clearance and customs facilities, under one roof, State-of-the-art security systems have been installed to ensure the safety and security of pilgrims.
The Secretary Tourism has appreciated the Chief Minister's efforts, highlighting the increase in tourist numbers this year.
Recent Stories
Seminar in Sharjah on 'Quality Assurance in Higher Education'
Sharjah Economic Development Department evaluates 'Ruwad' projects
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 January 2025
UAE participates in International Geological Survey Meeting in Riyadh
Real Madrid regain LaLiga lead
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with members of Board of Young Arab Leaders
Manchester City score six past Ipswitch Town
Mohammed bin Rashid attends ‘Ruler’s Court Elite Men’s Cycling Race’
Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 launches largest relief phase in Gaza amid ceasefi ..
Ten African teams to compete in UAE SWAT Challenge
Ahmed bin Mohammed launches Media Leadership Programme
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Six booked over multiple offenses6 seconds ago
-
Minister stresses importance of political consensus, unity among parties3 minutes ago
-
Punjab tourism department to introduce tourism app, crowd sourcing project for vloggers4 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits IDP camp, Hangu4 minutes ago
-
Over 3000 kg emergency medicines delivered to Parachinar via helicopter4 minutes ago
-
Imran Khan neither worried nor discouraged by verdict in 190m pound case: Shiekh Rashid2 days ago
-
Ruling powers advised to accept their message with decency: Fazl2 days ago
-
Negotiations don’t work like this through multiple doors: Irfan Siddiqui2 days ago
-
Pakistan launches 1st indigenous Electro-Optical satellite3 days ago
-
Bushra Bibi transferred to women’s barracks at Adiala jail3 days ago
-
Imran Khan says he will remain in jail as long as required3 days ago
-
Bushra Bibi taken into custody after sentence in £190m case3 days ago