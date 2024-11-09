Open Menu

Punjab Tourism Squad Organizes Ceremony On 147th Birthday Of Allama Muhammad Iqbal

Faizan Hashmi Published November 09, 2024 | 09:20 PM

Punjab Tourism Squad organizes ceremony on 147th birthday of Allama Muhammad Iqbal

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) The Punjab Tourism Squad, on the special the direction of Deputy Commissioner Murree, Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi, organized a ceremony at GPO Chowk Murree to mark 147th birthday of Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

The participants of the ceremony paid tribute to Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal, the "poet of the East," with a salute from the Punjab Tourism Squad and a prayer (Fateha) offered for his soul.

Speaking on the occasion, Assistant Director Operations of the Punjab Tourism Squad Murree, Syed Khurram Hassan, highlighted Iqbal's significant role in inspiring Muslims of the Subcontinent. He recalled how Iqbal's poetry awakened the community and introduced the idea of a separate Islamic state, laying the foundation for Pakistan on the principle of the two-nation theory.

The ceremony concluded with a special prayer for the progress, security and prosperity of country.

