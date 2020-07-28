UrduPoint.com
Punjab Traders Reject Govt’s Decision Of Closing All Markets, Shopping Malls

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 12:24 PM

Punjab traders reject govt’s decision of closing all markets, shopping malls

The Punjab government had announced smart lockdown in cities in order to contain spread of Coronavirus.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 28th, 2020) The traders rejected the government’s plan of shutting down all markets and shopping malls amid fears of Coronavirus here on Tuesday.

The traders said that the government’s policy of smart lockdown on the occasion of Eid would completely damage their businesses.

In order to contain spread of coronavirus pandemic, the Punjab government had imposed smart lockdown on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha from today till August 5. Punjab government would keep all markets closed for eight days.

The decision, was taken in a meeting Punjab’s cabinet meeting to review the measures against the COVID-19 pandemic ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

The Punjab government had earlier imposed smart lockdown on COVID-19 hotspots in four cities of the province.

Government officials maintained that shopping activities in the markets before Eidul Azha could cause the spread of the coronavirus so it has been decided in the larger public interest to enforce smart lockdown on the eve of the upcoming religious festival.

“This lockdown is tantamount to economic murder,” said the traders, pointing out that Coronavirus has almost ended.

Traders Association Secretary Naeem said that the government had made “economic murder plan” for all of them.

