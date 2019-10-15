Punjab traders’ support to JUI-F may upset Imran govt

(@fidahassanain)

A TV analyst says that police, bureaucrats and traders from Punjab may go to back JUI-F’s Azadi March

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-15th Oct, 2019) A big setback is awaiting for Prime Minister Imran Khan from Punjab as majority of traders, police officials and bureaucrats are likely to provide support to JUI-F Chief, a tv anchor said.

Dr. Shahid Masood said that the majority of Punjab is going to back JUI-F’s Azadi March against the government in Islamabad. He gave reason behind this situation that Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has not made his space in the hearts of local traders and also has no deep connection inside the bureaucracy and looking affairs of Punjab is also not easy.

Therefore, he said the situation in Punjab is leading all segments to back JUI-F Azadi March in Islamabad. Besides it, a local TV conducted survey in a second largest city of Punjab and found that majority of public was now supporting JUI_F’s Azadi March. The survey showed results that 54 per cent people wanted to see the government falling while 45 per cent just backed JUI-F’s March against the government, a local TV claimed. It said that the same survey’s results also showed that 46 per cent population opposed the JUI-F’s March and said that the March was not correct move and was against the democracy.