Punjab Traffic Police Launches Special Campaign For Rickshaw Drivers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 17, 2025 | 07:30 PM

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) The Punjab Traffic Police Chiniot has launched a special campaign on Sunday to facilitate rickshaw drivers in obtaining driving licenses.

According to the DPO office, on the instructions of Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a separate counter has been set up for rickshaw drivers, and licenses are being prepared under the supervision of DSP Traffic Khurram Shahzad.

The initiative has been appreciated by the rickshaw drivers who benefited from the special campaign.

DPO Abdullah Ahmed stated that practical steps are being taken to make the journey of citizens safe.

He emphasized that driving without a driver's license is a crime under the law and encouraged citizens to obtain their driving licenses.

More Stories From Pakistan