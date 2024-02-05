Punjab Transport Company Expresses Solidarity With Kashmiris
Faizan Hashmi Published February 05, 2024 | 07:32 PM
Punjab Transport Company has displayed panaflexes at various bus stops in the provincial capital to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people and to highlight ongoing human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Punjab Transport Company has displayed panaflexes at various bus stops in the provincial capital to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people and to highlight ongoing human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
According to official sources here on Monday, the flexes were installed at the bus stops of all the main highways of Lahore.
Caretaker Punjab Transport Minister Ibrahim Hassan Murad said that the purpose of installing panaflexes was to highlight the brutality of India. He further said that freedom was the fundamental right of Kashmiris and entire nation was standing with the Kashmiris.
Recent Stories
UCP to support PML-N candidates in upcoming elections: Zahid Qasmi
Male voters dominating in Faisalabad for General Election 2024
Police flag marches for election security
JI takes out rally to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day
Shahid Afridi says Rizwan is backbone of national team
Kashmiris worldwide unite on Solidarity day
UAF observes Kashmir Solidarity Day
Funeral of Chaudhwan police station attack martyrs offered
Messi match organisers 'deeply regret' no-show, cancel funding bid
Speakers deliberate on promoting values, principles of human fraternity
Swiss watchmaker says it's time to make luxury sustainable
PIFD observes Kashmir Solidarity Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UCP to support PML-N candidates in upcoming elections: Zahid Qasmi1 minute ago
-
Police flag marches for election security1 minute ago
-
JI takes out rally to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day1 minute ago
-
LPC vows to voice for IIOJK people at every forum13 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris worldwide unite on Solidarity day13 minutes ago
-
UAF observes Kashmir Solidarity Day13 minutes ago
-
Funeral of Chaudhwan police station attack martyrs offered13 minutes ago
-
Speakers deliberate on promoting values, principles of human fraternity16 minutes ago
-
PIFD observes Kashmir Solidarity Day16 minutes ago
-
Solidarity Day observed to support Kashmiris’ just struggle25 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 organizes Kashmir Solidarity Rally25 minutes ago
-
UNHCR, Peshawar Zalmi announce partnership ahead of Pakistan Super League Season 925 minutes ago