Punjab Transport Company Expresses Solidarity With Kashmiris

Faizan Hashmi Published February 05, 2024 | 07:32 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Punjab Transport Company has displayed panaflexes at various bus stops in the provincial capital to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people and to highlight ongoing human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to official sources here on Monday, the flexes were installed at the bus stops of all the main highways of Lahore.

Caretaker Punjab Transport Minister Ibrahim Hassan Murad said that the purpose of installing panaflexes was to highlight the brutality of India. He further said that freedom was the fundamental right of Kashmiris and entire nation was standing with the Kashmiris.

