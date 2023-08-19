Punjab Transport Department organises seminar on smog

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :The Punjab Transport Department organised a seminar at Bilal Travels, Lorry Adda Sialkot, here on Saturday to create awareness about smog and its bad effects on human beings, animals and crops.

Deputy Director Environment Waseem Cheema, Secretary Regional Transport Authority Muzaffar Hayat, representative of Traffic Police Mudassar Ahmad besides public transport owners and drivers participated in the event in large numbers.

Waseem Cheema warned owners and drivers of public transport that Secretary Transport Punjab Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi and Secretary Punjab Provincial Transport Authority Faisal Abbas had issued orders to take strict legal action against the vehicles emitting excessive smoke.

The Environment deputy director said it was a responsibility of owners and drivers of public transport to obtain a fitness certificate from the Vehicle Inspection Workshop and to use quality petrol and diesel, engine oil in their vehicles and avoid overloading. He said that vehicles guilty of violation of the law would be stopped and heavy fines will be imposed.

The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) secretary said a crackdown had been launched against vehicles emitting smoke in Sialkot district. He said owners and drivers should get their vehicles engine repaired immediately and get a fitness certificate.

The RTA secretary and Environment deputy director checked public transport and distributed pamphlets among drivers.