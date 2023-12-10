Punjab Transport deptt provides relief to rickshaws

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) Punjab Transport department has provided relief to ensure fitness of rickshaws till January 2.

Official sources said on Sunday that it was a golden opportunity for rickshaw owners to get

fitness of their rickshaws done and get immunity from fine.

Immunity from fine had been given till January 2 and fine would be applicable once the relaxtion

date would end.

Sources said that fitness of three wheelers should be obtained from vehicle inspection

and certification system station.

Punjab Transport Secretary Ahmad Javed Qazi said that the measure would help in controlling

environmental pollution and smog.