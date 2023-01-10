UrduPoint.com

Punjab Transport Minister Muneeb Sultan Cheema Opens 26 Bus Stand Shelters In Lahore

Sumaira FH Published January 10, 2023 | 07:26 PM

Punjab Transport Minister Muneeb Sultan Cheema inaugurated 26 modern bus stand shelters on Canal Bank Road, here on Tuesday

A ceremony was organised by the Punjab Transport Company PTC) at the campus bridge bus stand shelter, in this regard. The minister said the PTC was constructing 200 new bus stop shelters and 600 flag posts in Lahore at a cost of Rs 208 million under the Annual Development Programme (ADP) 2022-23. The construction of the bus stand shelters and flag posts had been carried out by the Lahore Development Authority after due tendering process.

The cost of each shelter construction was Rs 936,000.

In the first phase, 26 shelters had been constructed at the Canal Bank Road at Thokar Niaz Baig, Canal View, Mughal Eye Hospital, Hangarwal, PCIR, Federal Colony, New Garden Town, Jail Road, Dharampura, Mughalpura, Lal Pul, Fatehgarh, Aziz Puli, Taj Bagh, Phatianwali Puli, G4 Johar Town and Campus Bridge, he added.

The minister said that the bus stop shelters were a reaffirmation of the commitment for provision of travel facilities to passengers as per the vision of the Punjab government. He said the Punjab government would run standard eco-friendly buses soon to provide more quality travel facilities to people.

