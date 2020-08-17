Punjab transport sector to be developed on modern lines: Minister

Punjab Minister for Transport Jahanzeb Khan Khichi has said that the provincial government will take advantage of global experiences for development of transport sector on modern lines

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Transport Jahanzeb Khan Khichi has said that the provincial government will take advantage of global experiences for development of transport sector on modern lines.He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting here at the Ministers Block on Monday to discuss provision of quality and environment-friendly transport facilities to people of the provincial capital. Jahanzeb Khichi said that the transport sector was being modernised for the people of Punjab.

He said that modern comfortable and dignified transport service should be provided to children and senior citizens so that they could reach their destination in a dignified manner.

The minister said that the transport department was organised under the policy of providing better transport facilities to people.The meeting was attended by Secretary Transport Shehryar Sultan, Punjab Mass Transit Authority Managing Director Sibtain Fazal Haleem, General Manager (Operations) Uzair Shah and other officers.