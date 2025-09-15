Open Menu

Punjab University: 10 Female Students Awarded PhD Degrees

Umer Jamshaid Published September 15, 2025 | 07:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Punjab University on Monday has awarded PhD degrees to 10 female students in various disciplines.

The students who have been awarded degrees include Ayesha Gul, daughter of Shamsul Haq, in Chemistry, Bushra Rehman, daughter of Allah Devaya Tariq, in Botany, Raheela Hafiz, daughter of Hafiz Ehsan-ul-Haq, in Statistics.

Similarly, Fatima Razzaq, daughter of Muhammad Razzaq, in Botany, Saima Ijaz, daughter of Sheikh Ijaz Hussain, in Persian, Sana Qasim, daughter of Muhammad Qasim, in Persian, Hafiza Zubia Dawood, daughter of Fazl Dawood, in Zoology, Ayesha Malik, daughter of Malik Allah Bakhsh, in Art and Design (Studio Practice), Aqsa Tariq, daughter of Tariq Mahmood, in Botany, and Alauddin, son of Rozi Khan, in Botany, have been awarded degrees after completing their theses.

