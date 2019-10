Punjab University Advanced Studies and Research Board (AS&RB) approves 38 PhD synopses

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :To review advancement of research work in various disciplines, a meeting of the Punjab University Advanced Studies and Research board (AS&RB) was held here on Thursday.

The meeting, held under chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed, approved 38 PhD synopses, 32 panels of examiners and two miscellaneous cases.