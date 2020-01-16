Punjab University and Michigan State University (MSU) sign MoU to promote education, training

Punjab University and Michigan State University (MSU) had signed a memorandum of understanding to promote education and training in psychiatric and psychological issues of students

The MoU signing ceremony was held at Vice Chancellor's office in which PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmad, MSU's Assistant Prof Dr Farha Abbasi, Director External Linkages Dr Sobia Khuram, IAP's Associate Professor Dr Rafia Rafique and others were present.

According to MoU, Michigan State University's Department of Psychiatry would assist in providing professional training in psychological skills, psychiatric diagnostic concepts and psychotherapy techniques for students in the institute to provide exposure and improve skills.

It would also provide training based on a biopsychosocial approach informed by local cultural norms.

The topics may include understanding mental health concepts and symptoms, psychiatric disorders including models of trauma, mood disorders, suicidal ideation, substance use and dependency, family conflict, schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and psychiatric disorders in children and adolescents.

The other topics would include conducting assessments and treatment planning, discussing psychosocial support and utilizing interdisciplinary mental health teams.