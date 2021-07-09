Punjab University announces summer vacations

The Punjab University teaching departments, institutes, centres and constituent colleges will remain closed for summer vacations from July 12, to July 31, 2021

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :The Punjab University teaching departments, institutes, centres and constituent colleges will remain closed for summer vacations from July 12, to July 31, 2021.

However, already issued schedule of examination for all the departments may be conducted under strict observance of the Covid-19 SOPs with the consultation of concerned dean of the faculty.