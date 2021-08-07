Punjab University awards 5 PhD degrees

The Punjab University (PU) has awarded five PhD degrees to scholars in various subjects

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :The Punjab University (PU) has awarded five PhD degrees to scholars in various subjects.

Tahmina completed her degree in the subject of Art & Design after approval of her thesis titled 'Major Handicrafts of Gujrat: Pottery, Textiles, Wood Work and Metal Work'.

Mohsina Akhter got the degree in the subject of Biological Sciences (Specialization in Biochemistry) after approval of her thesis titled 'Construction of Fusion Antigens of Mycobacterium Tuberculosis for Diagnostic and Therapeutic Applications'.

The PU also granted degree to Muhammad Tahir in the subject of Solid State Physics (Microelectronics/ Nanotechnology) after approval of his thesis titled 'Surface Electronic and Structural Characterization of Nanoparticles Based BiFeO3 Thin Films'.

Tayyaba Razzaq got degree in the subject of Islamic Studies after approval of her thesis titled 'An Analytical Comparison of Spiritual Purification at Worship Places in Major World Religions', while Ayma Aftab was awarded degree in the subject of Molecular Biology after approval of her thesis titled 'Identification of DNA Methylation Profiles of Promoter of Regulatory Genes During HCV 3a Genotype Infection'.