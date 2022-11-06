UrduPoint.com

Punjab University Awards Five PhD Degrees

Umer Jamshaid Published November 06, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Punjab University awards five PhD degrees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :The Punjab University awarded five PhD degrees to scholars after approval of their thesis and successful viva voce examination.

Those receiving their degrees were: Shazeel Ahmad, son of Muhammad Sadeeq, in the subject of Biological Sciences (Specialisation in Molecular Biology) after approval of his thesis entitled 'Construction of Mutants of DNA Polymerase from Pyrobaculum Calidifontis for Improved Characteristics'; Noor Muhammad, son of Shah Muhammad, in the subject of Special education after approval of his thesis entitled 'Development of Training Programme for Rehabilitation of Imprisoned Juvenile Delinquents in Punjab Province', Abdul Jabbar son of Miyan Muhammad, in the subject of Information Management after approval of his thesis entitled 'Developing Leisure Reading Habit among school Children: Analyzing the Role of School Children, Family and Teachers', Asma Ehsan, daughter of Muhammad Ehsan, in the subject of Mathematics after approval of her thesis entitled 'A Computationally Efficient Mathematical Model for Pattern Analysis in Proteomics', and Hafiz Muzzammel Rehman, son of Sufyan Gul, in the subject of Biotechnology after approval of his thesis entitled 'Identification of Anti-Viral Therapeutics against Evolving Viruses (Dengue, Zika, SARS-Cov2)'.

