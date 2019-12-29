Punjab University awards five PhD degrees

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab University spokesman Sunday said the varsity awarded five PhD degrees to scholars.

They included Abid Hussain, son of Mian Ghulam Murtaza, in the subject of Microbiology & Molecular Genetics after approval of his thesis entitled 'Isolation, Purification and Characterization of Common Aero-allergens encountered in Pakistan'; Saira Ishaq, daughter of Muhammad Ishaq Malik, in the subject of Chemistry after approval of her thesis entitled 'Study of Dielectric Properties of Various Graphene/Metal/Polymer Nanocomposites'; Muhammad Farhan, son of Muhammad Latif, in the subject of Commerce after approval of his thesis entitled 'Risk Management in Islamic Banking: Throwing Caution to the Wind or Playing it Safe'; Tanveer Ahmad, son of Noor Ahmad, in the subject of Chemistry after approval of his thesis entitled 'Synthesis and Characterisation of Substituted Sulphonylureas'; and Muhammad Bilal Sarwar, son of Muhammad Sarwar, in the subject of Molecular Biology after approval of his thesis entitled 'Genome Wide Transcriptome Profiling of Agave Sisalana Leaves with Next Generation Sequencing Under Drought Stress'.