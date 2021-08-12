Punjab University Awards PhD Degree
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 10:47 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab University has awarded PhD degree to Adnan Ali Shahzad S/o Muhammad Iqbal Shahzad in the subject of Economics.
The degree was awarded after approval of his thesis entitled 'Multidimensional Approach Towards Exigent Determinants of Inclusive Growth: A Comparative Study of Selected Asian Countries'.