Punjab University Awards PhD Degree

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 10:47 PM

Punjab University awards PhD degree

Punjab University has awarded PhD degree to Adnan Ali Shahzad S/o Muhammad Iqbal Shahzad in the subject of Economics

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab University has awarded PhD degree to Adnan Ali Shahzad S/o Muhammad Iqbal Shahzad in the subject of Economics.

The degree was awarded after approval of his thesis entitled 'Multidimensional Approach Towards Exigent Determinants of Inclusive Growth: A Comparative Study of Selected Asian Countries'.

