Punjab University Awards PhD Degree
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 09:41 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degree to Yasir Saeed S/o Muhammad Saeed in the subject of Sociology.
According to the university's spokesperson, he got degree after approval of his thesis entitled 'Exposure of Violence among Youth and their Copping Strategies: A Multilevel Analysis of Risk and Protective Factors'.