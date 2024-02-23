Punjab University Awards PhD Degree
Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2024 | 07:36 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Punjab University on Friday has awarded PhD degree to Aroosha Hussain D/o Muhammad Hussain in the subject of Biotechnology after approval of her thesis entitled Recombinant Vaccine against Surface Antigen of Ornithobacterium Rhinotracheale for chickens.
