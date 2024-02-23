Open Menu

Punjab University Awards PhD Degree

Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2024 | 07:36 PM

Punjab University awards PhD degree

Punjab University on Friday has awarded PhD degree to Aroosha Hussain D/o Muhammad Hussain in the subject

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Punjab University on Friday has awarded PhD degree to Aroosha Hussain D/o Muhammad Hussain in the subject of Biotechnology after approval of her thesis entitled Recombinant Vaccine against Surface Antigen of Ornithobacterium Rhinotracheale for chickens.

Related Topics

Punjab

Recent Stories

UAE Consul General visits PU

UAE Consul General visits PU

3 minutes ago
 Concerted efforts needed to bring about positive c ..

Concerted efforts needed to bring about positive changing in population trends

2 minutes ago
 Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA) performance re ..

Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA) performance reviewed

2 minutes ago
 Proposed Ramadan package discussed

Proposed Ramadan package discussed

2 minutes ago
 QG Vs IU: Hawk-Eye admits DRS error

QG Vs IU: Hawk-Eye admits DRS error

19 minutes ago
 Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori meets with CM Punjab

Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori meets with CM Punjab

3 minutes ago
Biden slaps sanctions on 500 targets involved in R ..

Biden slaps sanctions on 500 targets involved in Russia 'war machine'

2 minutes ago
 Sajid Mir terms PTI founder's letter to IMF as enm ..

Sajid Mir terms PTI founder's letter to IMF as enmity with Pakistan

2 minutes ago
 PTI founder, Bushra Bibi file appeals to IHC again ..

PTI founder, Bushra Bibi file appeals to IHC against their convictions

26 minutes ago
 Dutch hockey club wins three-match friendly series

Dutch hockey club wins three-match friendly series

26 minutes ago
 Tharabi Lake contract : Court sends Imran Riaz to ..

Tharabi Lake contract : Court sends Imran Riaz to jail on judicial remand

26 minutes ago
 MCMC delegation visits National Institute of Manag ..

MCMC delegation visits National Institute of Management (NIM)

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan