Punjab University awards PhD degree

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Punjab University on Friday has awarded PhD degree to Aroosha Hussain D/o Muhammad Hussain in the subject of Biotechnology after approval of her thesis entitled Recombinant Vaccine against Surface Antigen of Ornithobacterium Rhinotracheale for chickens.