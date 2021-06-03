Punjab University Awards PhD Degree To Bushra Naz
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 12:36 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degree to Bushra Naz D/o Muhammad Nazir in the subject of education after approval of her thesis entitled 'Effect of Problem Solving Approach on Students' Motivation and their Academic Achievement in Mathematics at Elementary Level'.
PU Examination department issued notification in this regard.