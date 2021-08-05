Punjab University awards PhD degrees

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :The Punjab University has awarded five PhD degrees to the scholars in various subjects.

According to a notification, the PU awarded degree to Wasif Tanveer S/o Muhammad Arif in the subject of High Energy Physics after approval of his thesis entitled 'First Principal Approach to Investigate Ferromagnetic Aspects of Transition Metal Doped II(a)-VI(b) Compounds'.

Mahira Afzal D/o Muhammad Afzal got degree in the subject of Communication Studies after approval of her thesis entitled 'Effects of Channels of Communication on Female Literacy'. Mubashara Akhtar D/o Akhtar Mehmood completed her degree in the subject of education after approval of her thesis entitled 'Effect of Target Methods of Assessment on Students' Academic Achievement in University Classroom'.

Ameena Nasim D/o Raja Nasim Akhtar Khan is granted degree in the subject of South Asian Studies (specialization in Political Science) after approval of her thesis entitled 'Geo-Strategic Significance of Pakistan-China Relations: Challenges for India in South Asia: 1962-2019'. Fasiha Altaf D/o Altaf Hussain Shah got the degree in the subject of Education after approval of her thesis entitled 'Awareness and Practices of National Professional Standards for Teachers (NPST) in Public Sector Secondary Schools of Punjab'.