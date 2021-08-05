UrduPoint.com

Punjab University Awards PhD Degrees

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 minutes ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 08:26 PM

Punjab University awards PhD degrees

The Punjab University has awarded five PhD degrees to the scholars in various subjects

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :The Punjab University has awarded five PhD degrees to the scholars in various subjects.

According to a notification, the PU awarded degree to Wasif Tanveer S/o Muhammad Arif in the subject of High Energy Physics after approval of his thesis entitled 'First Principal Approach to Investigate Ferromagnetic Aspects of Transition Metal Doped II(a)-VI(b) Compounds'.

Mahira Afzal D/o Muhammad Afzal got degree in the subject of Communication Studies after approval of her thesis entitled 'Effects of Channels of Communication on Female Literacy'. Mubashara Akhtar D/o Akhtar Mehmood completed her degree in the subject of education after approval of her thesis entitled 'Effect of Target Methods of Assessment on Students' Academic Achievement in University Classroom'.

Ameena Nasim D/o Raja Nasim Akhtar Khan is granted degree in the subject of South Asian Studies (specialization in Political Science) after approval of her thesis entitled 'Geo-Strategic Significance of Pakistan-China Relations: Challenges for India in South Asia: 1962-2019'. Fasiha Altaf D/o Altaf Hussain Shah got the degree in the subject of Education after approval of her thesis entitled 'Awareness and Practices of National Professional Standards for Teachers (NPST) in Public Sector Secondary Schools of Punjab'.

Related Topics

India Altaf Hussain Education Punjab Asia

Recent Stories

Worldwide 5G network infrastructure revenue to gro ..

Worldwide 5G network infrastructure revenue to grow 39% in 2021

14 minutes ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan directs Interior s ..

Election Commission of Pakistan directs Interior secretary to complete delimitat ..

14 minutes ago
 Rally held to express solidarity with Kashmirs

Rally held to express solidarity with Kashmirs

14 minutes ago
 Illegal speed breakers removed from Charsadda Road ..

Illegal speed breakers removed from Charsadda Road

16 minutes ago
 Putin, President of Ecuador Discuss COVD-19 Respon ..

Putin, President of Ecuador Discuss COVD-19 Response, Other Issues - Kremlin

16 minutes ago
 Nandipur power plant supplying 500 MW: Senate body ..

Nandipur power plant supplying 500 MW: Senate body told

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.