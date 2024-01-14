Open Menu

Punjab University Awards Ten PhD Degrees

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 14, 2024 | 06:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) Punjab University has awarded ten PhD degrees to scholars in various disciplines.

According to the varsity spokesman here Sunday, these scholars included Muhammad Aslam khan son of Shad Muhammad in the subject of Islamic Studies, Muhammad Javed Iqbal son of Muhammad Rashid Ghias in the subject of Zoology, Qamar Un Nisa daughter of Muhammad Sajid Iqbal in the subject of Philosophy, Tahira Yasmin daughter of Ahmad Din in the subject of Chemistry, Gohar Iqbal son of Ch.

Muhammad Nazeer in the subject of Persian, Majid Hussain son of Abdul Razzaq in the subject of Punjabi, Samra Kousar daughter of Amanullah in the subject of Molecular Biology, Nasir Ali son of Sher Ali in the subject of South Asian Studies (Specialization in International Relations), Shazia Ashraf daughter of Muhammad Ashraf in the subject of Botany and Muddassira Arshad son of Arshad Jamil Khokhar in the subject of Computer Science.

