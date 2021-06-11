Punjab University CAD organizes seminar on art production

Punjab University (PU) College of Art & Design (CAD) Postgraduate Research Centre of Creative Arts organized seminar on "Thinking through Art: New Paradigms" with Salima Hashmi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab University (PU) College of Art & Design (CAD) Postgraduate Research Centre of Creative Arts organized seminar on "Thinking through Art: New Paradigms" with Salima Hashmi.

The seminar is designed online as well as on campus for PhD, MPhil & MFA students by the Post Graduate Research Centre of Creative Arts. The target of this seminar is to explore new ways and possibilities of production of art and its display in the modern times.

Dr Ahmad Bilal welcomes Salima Hashmi and mentioned her contributions as humanist .He recited a piece of poetry 'Zamanat Aman e Alam ki Nahatay log hotay hein'. He added that Salima Hashmi introduced a number of new art practices and trends in Pakistan.

Salima Hashmi stated that it's a unique phenomenon about Pakistani Art Scene, as two different cities; Lahore and Karachi, had been arranging two different kinds of Biennales, and represented different types of artworks. She mentioned various projects from Orangi Pilot Project to Jinnah Avenue Project and shared installation arts like "Hum jo Tareek Rahoon MA Maray Gaey", "A song for this Day", and art pieces of young artists from small cities like Sawabi and Hyderabad.

At last she concluded her conversation by saying that "Communication is more important for artist" and motivate students with her punching sentence that: "When nobody else will do it I will do it".

The exclusive online seminar is coordinated by Dr Ahmad Bilal and the team of Postgraduate Research Centre of Creative Arts with the help of staff from Design Department .

In the end Professor Israr Chishti sings some beautiful lyrics of Faiz Ahmad Faiz. Professor Dr Samina Nasim, Dr Sara, Dr Rafia, Dr Naila Amir, Asna Mubashara, Shoaib Mehmood, Farjood Rizvi, Humaira Umar, M. Ashfaq, Aqsa Nadeem, and more than 100 students, of PhD, MPhil and MFA attended the seminar.

Dr Ahmad Bilal, thanked Professor Salima Hashim for such an informative and huge session, which will be helpful for the art students. He also thanked the Principal College of Art and Design, and Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Akhtar for their support in organizing the event.