UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab University CAD Organizes Seminar On Art Production

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 07:30 PM

Punjab University CAD organizes seminar on art production

Punjab University (PU) College of Art & Design (CAD) Postgraduate Research Centre of Creative Arts organized seminar on "Thinking through Art: New Paradigms" with Salima Hashmi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab University (PU) College of Art & Design (CAD) Postgraduate Research Centre of Creative Arts organized seminar on "Thinking through Art: New Paradigms" with Salima Hashmi.

The seminar is designed online as well as on campus for PhD, MPhil & MFA students by the Post Graduate Research Centre of Creative Arts. The target of this seminar is to explore new ways and possibilities of production of art and its display in the modern times.

Dr Ahmad Bilal welcomes Salima Hashmi and mentioned her contributions as humanist .He recited a piece of poetry 'Zamanat Aman e Alam ki Nahatay log hotay hein'. He added that Salima Hashmi introduced a number of new art practices and trends in Pakistan.

Salima Hashmi stated that it's a unique phenomenon about Pakistani Art Scene, as two different cities; Lahore and Karachi, had been arranging two different kinds of Biennales, and represented different types of artworks. She mentioned various projects from Orangi Pilot Project to Jinnah Avenue Project and shared installation arts like "Hum jo Tareek Rahoon MA Maray Gaey", "A song for this Day", and art pieces of young artists from small cities like Sawabi and Hyderabad.

At last she concluded her conversation by saying that "Communication is more important for artist" and motivate students with her punching sentence that: "When nobody else will do it I will do it".

The exclusive online seminar is coordinated by Dr Ahmad Bilal and the team of Postgraduate Research Centre of Creative Arts with the help of staff from Design Department .

In the end Professor Israr Chishti sings some beautiful lyrics of Faiz Ahmad Faiz. Professor Dr Samina Nasim, Dr Sara, Dr Rafia, Dr Naila Amir, Asna Mubashara, Shoaib Mehmood, Farjood Rizvi, Humaira Umar, M. Ashfaq, Aqsa Nadeem, and more than 100 students, of PhD, MPhil and MFA attended the seminar.

Dr Ahmad Bilal, thanked Professor Salima Hashim for such an informative and huge session, which will be helpful for the art students. He also thanked the Principal College of Art and Design, and Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Akhtar for their support in organizing the event.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Punjab Young Hyderabad Salima Orangi Canada Dollars Post Event From

Recent Stories

PTI govt puts country on way to progress: Rafaqat ..

48 seconds ago

Interest free loans for seasonal crops a blessing ..

50 seconds ago

CMCH Larkana to start house job from July 8

2 minutes ago

Moscow Police Detain Activist on Red Square After ..

2 minutes ago

Balochistan; Kakar appreciates federal govt for al ..

2 minutes ago

446 coronavirus patients recovered

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.