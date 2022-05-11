Punjab University , Canadian varsity to join hands in social work

Punjab University and University of Calgary, Canada will work jointly in the field of social work under Transforming the Field Education Landscape: Intersections of Research and Practice in the Canadian Social Work Field Education Project

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :Punjab University and University of Calgary, Canada will work jointly in the field of social work under Transforming the Field Education Landscape: Intersections of Research and Practice in the Canadian Social Work Field Education Project.

The international collaboration has been made possible due to the special efforts of PU Department of Social Work's Chairperson Prof Dr Syeda Mehnaz Hassan and Prof Dr Julie Drolet, Professor and TFEL Project Director, Faculty of Social Work, University of Calgary.

Giving details of the project, Prof Dr Syeda Mehnaz Hassan told media here Wednesday that TFEL is a partnership project that aims at better preparing the next generation of social workers in Canada by creating training and mentoring opportunities for students; developing and mobilizing innovative and promising field education practices; and improving the integration of research and practice in the field education.

She said that with funding from a Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada's (SSHRC) Partnership Grant, the TFEL partnership (2019-2024) is focused on creating new training and mentorship opportunities for social work students.

Meanwhile, the PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad lauded Prof Dr Syeda Mehnaz Hassan on this achievement.