Punjab University CEMB Organises Int'l Symposium On Health Sciences

Muhammad Irfan Published November 18, 2022 | 08:55 PM

Punjab University (PU) Centre of Excellence in Molecular Biology (CEMB) and Centre for Applied Molecular Biology (CAMB) jointly organised one-day "International Symposium on Health Sciences" at the Riazuddin Auditorium, CEMB

The symposium was sponsored by World Wide Scientific, Thermo Scientific and PHILCO Pakistan.

PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi, VC University of education Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha, former VC University of Health Sciences Prof Dr Javed Akram, Director CEMB Prof Dr Kausar Malik, Director CAMB Prof Dr Rehan Sadiq Shaikh, faculty members and researchers from various institutes were present.

While 200 researchers participated in the symposium.

Addressing the conference, Dr Asghar Zaidi appreciated the efforts of organisers for organising symposium on modern trends in the relevant fields.

Prof Dr Muhammad Zubair Ahmad from University of Maryland, USA, Prof Dr Zeliha Selamoglu from Omer Halisdemir University Nigde, Turkiye, Prof Dr John Holloway from University of Southampton, UK gave talks on recent advances in research on health sciences.

A session was also dedicated to a workshop on "Grant Writing" by Prof Dr Tayyab Hussnain.

