Punjab University Centre for Clinical Psychology organizes workshop on mental health issues

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :Faculty members and students at the Centre for Clinical Psychology (CCP) on Thursday organized an awareness workshop on "De-stressing the Stress", here on Thursday.

Addressing the workshop, Centre for Clinical Psychology Director Dr.

Saima Dawood said that need to work together in acknowledging and addressing mental health issues was need of the hour.

She also appreciated the proactive initiative taken by CCP students and faculty members.

Students from various universities in Lahore also participated in the event.

The professional clinical psychologists efficiently and precisely, briefed the audience regarding stress, its impact on daily routine and various techniques to manage it.