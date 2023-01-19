UrduPoint.com

Punjab University Centre For Social Development And Social Entrepreneurship (CSDSE) Organizes Seminar

January 19, 2023

Punjab University Centre for Social Development and Social Entrepreneurship (CSDSE) organizes seminar

Punjab University Centre for Social Development and Social Entrepreneurship (CSDSE) in collaboration with Connected Pakistan, conducted a seminar on 'Digital Freelancing Leading to Entrepreneurship

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Punjab University Centre for Social Development and Social Entrepreneurship (CSDSE) in collaboration with Connected Pakistan, conducted a seminar on 'Digital Freelancing Leading to Entrepreneurship'.

On this occasion, University of Okara Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Sajid Rashid Ahmad, Director CSDSE Dr Tahira Jabeen, PU Director General Information Technology Prof Dr Kamran Abid, faculty members and more than 200 students from across the university were present.

Dr Sajid Rashid and Dr Kamran Abid highlighted the university's efforts to equip students with new skills especially IT & entrepreneurship.

Dr Tahira Jabeen shared the aims and objectives of the event while young entrepreneurs and technical experts from the field also spoke in the seminar.

