Punjab University declares results

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :The Punjab University (PU) Examinations Department has declared the results of various disciplines of MA/Msc Part-1 exams.

According to a spokesperson, the result of MA English Part-I annual examination 2020, MA History Part-I annual examination 2020, MSc Social Work Part-I annual examination 2020, MSc Statistics Part-I annual examination 2020, MSc Zoology Part-I annual examination 2020 and MSc Information Technology Part-I annual examination 2020 had been announced.

Details are also available at www.pu.edu.pk.