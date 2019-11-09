Punjab University delegation visits Iqbal mausoleum

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) :A delegation of the Punjab University faculty members and officers, led by Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad, paid a visit to the mausoleum of Allama Iqbal, here on Saturday.

The delegates offered Fateha and paid tribute to the Poet of the East.

In his message, the PU VC said "we salute our national poet, great philosopher and the architect of Pakistan for his vision to have a separate homeland for the Muslims of Subcontinent." He said now it is our responsibility to follow his sayings and build this great country as powerful as we can.