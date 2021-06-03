Punjab University exams to commence from June 26

Punjab University Examinations Department has notified to hold examination in various disciplines from June 26,2021

According to PU spokesman ,the examinations include :LLB (3-year) Part-I, II & III supplementary examinations 2020, LLB (5-year) Part-I, II, III and IV supplementary examinations 2020, MBA (3 year program) Part-III second annual examinations 2020, M.Com (3 year program) Part-I & II second annual examinations 2020, M.Ed General and Science supplementary examinations 2020, Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm-D) first, second, third, fourth and final Professional.

second annual examinations 2020, B.B.A (Hons.) first, second, third and final year 2nd annual examinations 2020, BS Home Economics Part-I (first & second year) and Part-II (first, second, third and fourth year) second annual examinations 2020, BS Applied Geology first, second and third Professional second annual examinations 2020, BS in computer Science first, second, third and fourth year 2nd annual examinations 2020 and BSc Medical Laboratory Technology Course (MLT) (Hons) (4 year program) Part-II second annual examinations 2019 .

Details are available on www.pu.edu.pk.