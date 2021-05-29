UrduPoint.com
Punjab University Extends Affiliation Date

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 09:12 PM

Punjab University extends affiliation date

The Punjab University (PU)'s administration has extended the last date for submission of application with complete documents regarding grant of affiliation, extension in affiliation, addition in affiliation and increase in intake for the academic session 2021-2022 by June 15, 2021

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :The Punjab University (PU)'s administration has extended the last date for submission of application with complete documents regarding grant of affiliation, extension in affiliation, addition in affiliation and increase in intake for the academic session 2021-2022 by June 15, 2021.

According to a PU spokesman, the previous date was May 31, 2021. However, due to current situation of COVID-19, the PU administration has extended the date till June 15, 2021.

Therefore, all the public and private sector colleges located within the territorial jurisdiction of the university are informed to apply accordingly within due date.

More Stories From Pakistan

