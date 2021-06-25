Punjab University extends online admission date

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab University Department of Examinations has extended the last date for submissions of admission form and fee for the MA/MSc Part-I & Part-II and Associate Degree Commerce Part-I & Part-II Annual Examinations 2021.

The last date for receipt of online admission forms and fee for said exams of regular, late college, private and improve division candidates is June 30, 2021 with single fee.

Details are available at www.pu.edu.pk.