Punjab University extends online admission date

Punjab University Department of Examinations has extended the last date for submissions of admission form and fee for the MA/MSc Part-I & Part-II and LLB (3 years) Part-I, II & III annual examination 2021

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab University Department of Examinations has extended the last date for submissions of admission form and fee for the MA/MSc Part-I & Part-II and LLB (3 years) Part-I, II & III annual examination 2021.

According to spokesperson, the last date for receipt of online admission forms and fee for said exams of regular, late college, private and improve division candidates is July 16, 2021 with single fee.

Details are available at Punjab University's website www.pu.edu.pk.