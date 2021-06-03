Punjab University Extends Registration Form Submission Date
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 09:13 PM
The Punjab University (PU)'s Registration Branch has extended the date of submission of registration forms for private/external candidates of Associate Degree Program Annual Examination 2021 with double fee till June 8, 2021
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :The Punjab University (PU)'s Registration Branch has extended the date of submission of registration forms for private/external candidates of Associate Degree Program Annual Examination 2021 with double fee till June 8, 2021.
According to the PU spokesman, earlier, the date expired on May 24, 2021.