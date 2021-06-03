Punjab University extends registration form submission date

The Punjab University (PU)'s Registration Branch has extended the date of submission of registration forms for private/external candidates of Associate Degree Program Annual Examination 2021 with double fee till June 8, 2021

According to the PU spokesman, earlier, the date expired on May 24, 2021.