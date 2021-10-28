Punjab University faculty member Dr Hina elected as ASIS&T Chairperson

Punjab University Institute of Information Management Assistant Professor Dr Syeda Hina Batool has been elected as Chairperson of the American Association for Information Science and Technology (ASIS&T) South Asian Chapter for the year 2022

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab University Institute of Information Management Assistant Professor Dr Syeda Hina Batool has been elected as Chairperson of the American Association for Information Science and Technology (ASIS&T) South Asian Chapter for the year 2022.

Dr Hina obtained 92 per cent vote for the slot, whereas her opponents from different South Asian countries were bagged eight per cent votes, says a spokesperson here on Thursday.

ASIS&T was a non-profit organisation that bridges the gap between information science practice and research. ASIS&T members represent the fields of information science, computer science, linguistics, management, librarianship, engineering, data science, information architecture, law, medicine, chemistry, education, and related technology.

Dr Syeda Hina Batool reiterated that she would resolve the practical challenges faced by this regions' information professionals.