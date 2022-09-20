UrduPoint.com

Punjab University Hands Over Flood Relief Items To Akhuwat Foundation

Sumaira FH Published September 20, 2022 | 08:31 PM

Punjab University hands over flood relief items to Akhuwat Foundation

Akhuwat Foundation head Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib has said that every citizen should play his role to help the flood victims

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Akhuwat Foundation head Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib has said that every citizen should play his role to help the flood victims.

He was addressing a program organized by Punjab University at its premises to handover relief items for flood victims, voluntarily collected by the students and faculty members, to Akhuwat Foundation.

Dean Faculty of Life Sciences Prof Dr Javed Iqbal Qazi, Social Work Department Chairperson Prof Dr Syeda Mehnaz Hassan, faculty members, social workers, representatives of NGOs, faculty members and students participated on this occasion.

In his address, Dr Amjad Saqib said that it is everyone's responsibility to share the pain and suffering of others and help them in their difficulties. He advised the young students to play a role in creating a civilized society with principles like faith, unity, discipline, patience, tolerance, sacrifice, love and brotherhood by becoming agents of change in the society.

He said, "We have to think beyond ourselves so that no one's rights are violated and everyone can live with dignity." He said that everyone should spend more time with the victims of flood to minimize their pain.

Dr Javed Iqbal Qazi appreciated the efforts of the students and teachers. He said, "Helping the victims in this hour of difficulty is not only our responsibility but it is also a virtue." He said that PU has been playing its positive role in such situations in the past as well.

Dr Syeda Mehnaz Hassan said that the nomination of Dr Amjad Saqib for the Nobel Peace prize is a matter of pride for Pakistan. He said that the students of the PU played their active role by collecting the essential relief items - clothes, blankets, water bottles, food, drinks and cash - for the flood victims. Later, the relief items were handed over to the Akhuwat Foundation.

