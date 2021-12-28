UrduPoint.com

Punjab University HCBF To Organize Int'l Conference On Dec 29

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 19 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 09:08 PM

Punjab University HCBF to organize int'l conference on Dec 29

Punjab University Hailey College of Banking & Finance (HCBF) will organize a two-day sixth international conference on "Baking, Insurance & Business Management" on December 29-30, 2021

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab University Hailey College of Banking & Finance (HCBF) will organize a two-day sixth international conference on "Baking, Insurance & business Management" on December 29-30, 2021.

According to spokesperson for PU here, the inaugural ceremony will be held on Wednesday at 10 a.

m. at its premises.

Punjab Minister Raja Yasir Humayun Sarfraz, PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhtar, VCs from various universities and researchers will participate in the event.

