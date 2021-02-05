Punjab University highlights Kashmir issue through art, culture

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab University has organized several artistic and cultural activities with the theme of "Azm Yakjahti Kashmir" to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and highlight Indian atrocities on innocent Kashmiris

The three-day activities were inaugurated by Punjab Higher education Minister Raja Yasir Humayun Sarfaraz at Alhamra Art Centre here on Friday.

PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad, Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar, PU College of Art and Design Principal Prof Dr Sumera Jawad, Director Students Affairs Prof Dr Muhammad Shafiq, Israr Chishtee, Prof Dr Ahmad Bilal, faculty members, a large number of students and people from various walks of life participated in the event.

A large number of Christians also took out a rally to condemn violation of human rights by India in Occupied Kashmir.

The minister visited the painting exhibition marking Indian barbarism on Kashmiri people.

PU Directorate of Students Affairs presented a tableau "Kashmir: Ek Zulm, Ek Kahani". An anthem created by PUCAD students under the supervision of Israr Chishtee titled "Beti tou beti hoti hy" was played in which the cruelty of Indian forces over Kashmiri women was highlighted.

A documentary prepared by Prof Dr Ahmed Bilal and his team was screened in which the history of Kashmir issue, genocide of innocent Kashmiris, violence, rape of Kashmiri women, illegal change of status of Occupied Kashmir by India and violations of basic human rights were shown to the audience.

The students of PUCAD's BFA Graphic Design program presented mime expressing the state of oppression being faced by the people of Occupied Kashmir.

The PUCAD students also presented a dress show titled "Main Ny Oorh Liya Kashmir" in which they wore dresses depicting the sacrifices of Kashmiri people for their freedom.

Various stalls regarding Kashmir's culture were also set up on the occasion.

In his video message, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said that Pakistani nation stood with the Kashmiri people and we would never leave them alone. He said that Kashmiri were fighting for their freedom and In sha Allah they would get freedom from India soon. He said that PU was playing a lead role in national affairs which was highly appreciated.

Punjab Minister Raja Yasir Humayun said that Pakistan would make all-out efforts at every forum for the rights of Kashmiris. He said that we were strengthening Pakistan because an economically strong Pakistan could ensure liberty of Kashmir from Indian clutches.

PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmad said that serious violations of human rights were being committed by India in IIOJK and the international community had failed to check tyrannical behavior of Indian armed forces. He condemned the silence of the United Nations and international human rights organizations over dreadful human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir. He urged the international community to break their silence and come forward to help resolve Kashmir issue and give the right of plebiscite to Kashmiri people as per their desire. He lauded the role of Pakistan government, Army and other institutions for presenting the Kashmir issue in the best way. He said that every Pakistani always supported Kashmir-cause politically, morally and legally. He said that PU would continue to highlight Kashmir issue at international level. He lauded all the organizers for successfully organizing the events.

The PU activities regarding Kashmir would continue till February 7, 2021 at Alhamra Art Centre.