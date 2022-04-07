UrduPoint.com

Punjab University Illegal Appointments Case: Court Seeks Final Arguments On Acquittal Applications

Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2022 | 08:35 PM

An accountability court on Thursday sought final arguments from parties on acquittal applications filed by former Punjab University (PU) vice chancellor Dr Mujahid Kamran and others in illegal appointments case, on April 18

Accountability Court Judge Nasim Ahmad Virk conducted the proceedings of the case.

During the brief hearing on Thursday, the court heard partial arguments on the acquittal applications.

Dr Mujahid Kamran and other accused had filed acquittal applications under new amended NAB ordinance.

Former PU vice chancellor Prof Dr Mujahid Kamran, former PU registrar Prof Dr Liaqat Ali and two additional registrars Prof Dr Aurangzaib Alamgir and Prof Dr Kamran Abid were accused of 550 illegal recruitment at the university and for giving away scholarships to students who were not eligible.

Dr Kamran remained the PU vice chancellor from January 2008 to December 2016.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Lahore High Court had granted bail to Dr Mujahid Kamran and others in the case.

